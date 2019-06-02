Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, June 2nd, 2019.

The Kogi State Government has embarked on proactive measures to tackle flooding in the state and prevent outbreaks of flood-related diseases, Concise News reports. The Commissioner for Health, Dr Haruna Saka, stated this yesterday in Lokoja at a media briefing organised by the ministry in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) towards addressing the issue of flood, Lassa fever and other epidemic-prone diseases in the state. He said apart from the ongoing awareness and sensitisation campaigns on the issue of Lassa fever, flood and epidemic-prone diseases by the ministry, the Ministries of Environment and Agriculture had equally taken some proactive steps towards curbing flooding and disease outbreaks. Read more here.

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has insinuated his desire to run for the Kogi governorship election, Concise News reports. The Senator reportedly made his intention known in a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in his Ayetoro-Gbede constituency. Read more here.

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has promised to build and equip a science and technology laboratory in Ofugo community in Kogi state to enhance pupils, especially the girl child’s interest in science and engineering professions, Concise News reports. Ofugo, a small community of not more than five thousand inhabitants, is about two hours drive from Lokoja, the state capital. The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Engr Maikanti Baru at the foundation laying ceremony of the laboratory to mark the sixth edition of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), at LEA primary school, Ofugo, Ankpa local government area of the state, agreed with the philosophy of bringing honour to whom honour is due. Read more here.

