The Benue House of Assembly has confirmed the appointed of caretaker chairmen for Local Governments Areas in the State, Concise News understands. Concise News understands that the development followed the submission of the names of 23 persons by the State Governor Samuel Ortom. “As you are aware, the tenure of current councils in the Local Government Areas in Benue State will soon come to an end,” the governor had said in a nomination letter sent to the House of Assembly.” Read more here.

As Emmanuel Jime (APC) continues to challenge Governor Samuel Ortom, the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital has reserved for ruling the preliminary objection brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ortom. Concise News reports that the Governor was praying the court to strike out the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC’)s governorship candidate in the state 2019 general elections, Emmanuel Jime. Jime had filed a suit asking the tribunal to challenge the return of Ortom as governor of Benue State with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and PDP also joined in the petition. Read more here.

Tiv people resident in the United Kingdom, under the auspices of Mzough U Tiv UK (MUTUK), have asked Governor Samuel Ortom to pay more attention to the security of life and property of the people of Benue State, Concise News reports. This was contained in a statement signed by the association’s Publicity Secretary, Salome Sulleyol Biam. Also, MUTUK charged the governor to implement policies that will improve infrastructure, health, education and agriculture in the state. The publicity secretary quoted the President, Dr Kohol Iornem, to have expressed happiness that the good people of Benue State found Ortom worthy by recognising his efforts in bringing enduring peace and economic development by re-electing him to serve them for another four years. Read more here.

