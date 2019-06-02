Imo: Okorocha Reacts To Ihedioha's Poor Infrastructure Claim

Former governor of Imo state Rochas Okorocha has called on Nigerians to disregard his successor Emeka Ihedioha for insinuating that his government performed poorly, Concise News reports.

Ihedioha, who took over the highest office in the southeast state on 29 May, 2019, had told newsmen on Friday that after a facility tour of the Government House in Owerri, the state capital, he met infrastructure which needed to be fixed.

The former deputy speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives also said that the challenge would not deter him and his team from delivering democracy dividend to the people.

But in his reaction, Okorocha, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), called on Nigerians not to take the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state seriously.

Okorocha’s Special Adviser (Media), Sam Onwuemeodo, expressed disappointment in Ihedioha for not appreciating the new Government House.

He said: “The new government in Imo State, with Chief Emeka Ihedioha as governor, has taken off with a series of lies and has also shown that it is allergic to the truth, and should not, therefore, be believed or taken serious by Nigerians of goodwill.”

According to Onwuemeodo, Okorocha left behind a brand new Government House with new Governors’ Lodge that is not up to three years.