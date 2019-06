Top seed Rafael Nadal has ended the dream of French Open debutant Juan Ignacio Londero with a dominant 6-2 6-3 6-3 win on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.

Concise News reports that the Spaniard reached the last eight of a Grand Slam event for the 38th time after producing a claycourt tennis of the highest quality.

Nadal will confront Kei Nishikori or Benoit Paire in the next round.