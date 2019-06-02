Dogara Speaks On Interest In Running For Speakership

Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has not joined the race for the Speakership of the incoming Ninth National Assembly, according to his media aide, Turaki Hassan.

Concise News understands that some faceless groups have been campaigning for the Bauchi lawmaker with regard to the speakership of the house.

Dogara, who is a member of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not expected to lead the House in the ninth assembly as his party does not have the number to outnumber the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We wish to distance the Speaker from the fake news being pushed and circulated by mischief makers and enemies of progress who want to create confusion in order to benefit and feast on it,” Hassan said in a statement.

Describeing those campaigning for Dogara on social media as mischief-makers, Hassan said, “The Speaker has always spoken for himself and would not be engaged in childish hide and seek games.

“When he contested in 2015, he openly sought for support and openly canvassed for votes and there is nothing stopping him from doing so now if that were the case.

“We have official channels of communication and we have not issued any statement to that effect.

“We urge members of the public to totally disregard the fake news being published about the Speaker.”