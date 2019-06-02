Buhari Departs Saudi Arabia After OIC Summit

Nigeria’s presidential aircraft has departed the royal terminal of King AbdulAziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for Abuja, Concise News understands.

The aircraft, conveying President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his entourage, left the Jeddah airport for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2:45pm local time.

The Nigerian leader was in Saudi Arabia to attend the 14th summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah.

Buhari noted with delight the decision of the organisation to support the Inter-Basin Water Transfer project, aimed at recharging the Lake Chad.

According to the Nigerian leader, the shrinking of Lake Chad to about 10 per cent of its original size had adversely affected over 30 million livelihoods in the sub-region.

He further maintained that the shrinking had caused severe economic deprivation, fuelled illegal migration to Europe, caused displacement of communities and radicalisation of youth, forcing them to join the Boko Haram terrorist group.

According to him, the robust interventions of the various OIC institutions, particularly the IDB group, had been effective in such key sectors as trade and investment, agriculture, rural development and food security.

“For instance, we in Nigeria appreciate the bank’s support for our National Food Security Programme and the various road and school rehabilitation projects and the second Niger Bridge,” he said at the summit.