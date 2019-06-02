Tiv people resident in the United Kingdom, under the auspices of Mzough U Tiv UK (MUTUK), have asked Governor Samuel Ortom to pay more attention to the security of life and property of the people of Benue State, Concise News reports.

This was contained in a statement signed by the association’s Publicity Secretary, Salome Sulleyol Biam.

Also, MUTUK charged the governor to implement policies that will improve infrastructure, health, education and agriculture in the state.

The publicity secretary quoted the President, Dr Kohol Iornem, to have expressed happiness that the good people of Benue State found Ortom worthy by recognising his efforts in bringing enduring peace and economic development by re-electing him to serve them for another four years.

MUTUK expressed optimism in the ability of the governor to use his second term in office to strengthen the peace and ensure harmonious existence of all citizens.

“Your Excellency, the last four years were very challenging but we are very optimistic that your Second Term in office would usher in unprecedented peace and prosperity to our people as you work towards

“MUTUK appreciates your support and we look forward to partnering with you in critical areas that would benefit our people,” the statement read.

As well, MUTUK pledged its support to the Ortom administration, adding that the people looked forward to contributing their quota to the development of the state.