Anthony Joshua's Arch-Rival Sends Message To Defeated Fighter

Anthony Joshua‘s arch-rival, Tyson Fury has surprisingly reacted to his compatriot’s loss to Andy Ruiz Jr on June 1 in a respectful manner.

Concise News reports that Joshua shockingly lost to Ruiz in New York – the first time in his career.

Considering their various disagreements, Fury took the respectful route, wishing Joshua well in his recovery.

We have our back and Forth’s but @anthonyfjoshua changed his stars through life. heavyweight boxing, these things happen, rest up, recover, regroup and come again 👊🏼 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 2, 2019

Joshua is now seeking a rematch while Fury is also set for a rematch against Deontay Wilder.

It is understood Fury is excited about the prospect of facing Wilder again, although he is unlikely to sign any deal himself until after his next fight on 15 June.

Fury faces German Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas, his first bout since teaming up with US broadcaster ESPN.