British boxer Anthony Joshua has reacted after losing the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles to Andy Ruiz on Saturday night in New York.

Concise News reports that the fighter of Nigerian descent bowed to Mexican, Ruiz on his US debut.

Ruiz dropped ‘AJ’ four times to make history as the first heavyweight champion from Mexico and end his opponent’s unbeaten streak.

And after the clash, Joshua, 29 tweets on Sunday congratulating “champion”, Ruiz.

He writes: “This is Andy’s night, congratulations Champ”

Rematch looming

Meanwhile, Joshua intends to enforce a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr after his stunning loss and promoter Eddie Hearn wants to stage the second fight in the UK.

Britain’s heavyweight star suffered a shocking knockout defeat to Ruiz Jr in the seventh round as his unbeaten record and world title reign was ended on his US debut at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“AJ will be back 100 per cent. We’ll make the rematch in the UK, November, December, but tonight belongs to Andy Ruiz.

“He made history. It was a massive heavyweight shock tonight,” Hearn says.