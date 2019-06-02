Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi and five other players have arrived in Asaba, Delta state, for preparation ahead of the 2019 Africa cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Concise News understands that the tournament is scheduled to hold from June 21 to July 19.

Other players in camp are Leon Balogun, Moses Simon, Jamilu Collins and Ola Aina.

The Super Eagles are billed to take on AFCON-bound Zimbabwe next Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

It was learned that the first batch of players arrived in Asaba at about 1:20 pm and checked into Goden Tuplip Hotel.

According to Team Coordinator, Pascal Emonye, Gernot Rohr would arrive later in the day from Lagos with some other players.

“We are expecting the arrival of the other players later today while others may arrive here latest tomorrow,” he told NAN.

“The next plan is for the coach to decide; the coach is coming with some players from Lagos. He will draw up the plans for the next action.

“Everything is good and as you know they just finished the season. As you can see from their body, they are mentally fit and in good shape to tackle Zimbabwe on Saturday.”