Single parenting comes with a unique set of emotional challenges that can, at times, feel overwhelming with issues that plague an individual sapping them of their energy, confidence, and happiness.

Most single parents aim not only to nurture a child but give the baby everything that a family should. Practically, in the immediate world of chaos, insecurity, fear, lack of confidence, financial pressure, and above all depression.

Being a single parent can result from the death of a partner, ill health, divorce, among other reasons. No matter the reason for being a single parent, it is not easy to bring up a child alone. Single parenting is full of challenges, but it is still possible to raise your children alone.

Apart from effective time management and financial management, single parents need to know ways to deal with their everyday challenges. Nonetheless, single moms are living symbols of unlimited feminine strength. This is because there are thousands of single moms around the globe who have successfully overcome these challenges and are still thriving.

Challenges Of A Single Parent

The single parents are the ones who look after their child or children single-handedly. However, there are lot of challenges that pose a threat to them in their day to day activities. Here are few challenges faced by single parent.

1. Loneliness

One of the challenges single parents face is that there is no one to offer a shoulder to lean on. There is a part that your partner solely played in your life in terms of emotional fulfillment. It becomes more challenging when your partner has to live with the kids. And you have to come back to an empty house, this drains you emotionally.

Who will run to you after work? The reality of all the memories of the good moments you shared with your spouse and the children dawns on you. Even if the kids are in your custody you are still going to feel the vacuum of not been around your partner, most especially in terms of decision making.

However, if you go on and on with this, it may affect the way you see life in general instead redirect your energy to more productive activities by replace negative thoughts in your mind with positive thinking to give you room to find yourself for the benefit of the children. Remember, they look up to you for their emotional needs.

2. Difficulty In Instilling Discipline In Children

I must confess, single parenting is full of challenges and being a single mother can leave you wondering how to navigate the unknown avenues of single parenting. One of the problems faced by single mothers is lack of discipline. Some of the children, because of the emotional stress, engage in truant activities as a gesture to get the attention of both parents.

A partner with children may find it extremely difficult to instill discipline. Because the struggles of single parenting like these often deplete the parent of all energy to pursue their own interests. Children may also give a solo parent an emotionally tough time especially when they realize that you do not communicate or want to have anything to do with your partner.

However, if you are a single parent due to divorce or mistake in the past (most especially during teenage age) i advise you set your boundaries and agree on the best way to handle discipline and co-parenting. Regularly communicate to your partner to have full control over the children before you fail to instill the right morals. But if being a single parent is due to your spouse’s death that can come with additional responsibilities. But don’t let single parenting challenges exhaust you.

3. Indecisiveness

Taking solo decisions and self-doubting yourself is common being a single parent, just believe in your values and groom your child your way. You are the mother and your guidance can never go wrong with your child. Although, It is so hard to know if you are doing a good job. Except when you are in a couple life, where you have someone who agrees or disagrees with your methods and can help you see the merit in your positive parenting moments and help you improve where you fall short.

But as a single parent you have to do that alone, and it is not always easy. Surround yourself with other mothers of young kids, see where they fall short and learn from that and also be inspired by things they do well. At the end remind yourself that no one is perfect, if any decision goes wrong, take a lesson from it, don’t crib, cry if you have to and get up to be the best single parent for your children.

4. Financial Burden

In a close family unit, each partner had a financial role in meeting monetary obligations. You may be in agreement on how to manage your finances but the fact that you have to run two houses with the same finances is an uphill task. One downside of single parenting is financial responsibility. The extra financial burden may also limit your time with them; children left on their own with no proper guidance may develop defiant behavior which inhibits disciplinary measures from a single parent.

The faster you accept your situation as a single parent and adjust, the better it is for you and the children. You will heal faster if you allow a new partner in your life. Becoming a single parent comes with its trials and triumphs. Single parenting doesn’t need to be a tumultuous experience. With persistent efforts and steely resolve, you can surely turn single parenting into a smooth sail.

5. Low Self-Esteem

Do not let single parenting erode your self-confidence. Engage in activities that will help you regain your lost sense of self-worth. Although, One of the problems single mothers face in the society is bearing the brunt of harsh societal judgment. Society sometimes judges separated spouses instead of giving them the right support at this time.

Negative family members and friends give them a hard time to cope with the situation making them have self-doubt and low confidence as single parents. However, surround yourself with people who believe in you and understand your predicament without any judgment. Single parenting can be daunting. Engage in activities which build your confidence and get rid of self-doubt.

6. A Sense Of Guilt

It is common for single parents to have a sense guilt after a bitter divorce or mistakes. Single parenting poses several questions in the mind of an estranged spouse. Such as what if I could have been patient with my spouse? How will the children judge me when they grow old? How come I have lost friends after the separation? These unanswered questions of single parenting rob your innocence.

Trying to look at your fault and self-blame is not healthy for single parents. Accept the situation and be confident you made the right decision so as to look at the positive angle of the situation to forge ahead.

7. Organizing Your Life

Although you may have more than one person to count on, yet you still have to work, plus do all of the housework, take care of the kids, and yourself as well. If your children are a bit older, they can start helping out with small chores around the house. Not only will this take some of the weight off of you, but it will also give them a sense of responsibility.

In this way, your children will be able to put themselves in your shoes and you will teach them the key life skill of empathy. You can also ask your extended family to help out or have friends sleep over. By so doing you will be able to organize your life and do the things you are meant to do aside be over weigh down with lot of responsibility.

Aside being a single parent you still have your life to live. Time spent away from your children is important for you and for them. Being a single parent doesn’t mean you can’t have an adult life. Get a babysitter and enjoy some time alone or with friends. Do things that you love doing. Go to a movie, have fun and be happy.

8. Living Your Own Life

Living your own life as a single parent is a choice. But remember, you are single now and have needs, other than being just a parent. Try to find a new hobby( if that is your choice), make new friends, go out every once in a while, and maybe start dating. Your children may try to discourage you at first, because this situation is new, strange, and perhaps even scary for them.

However, if you take the time to talk to them and explain why you are trying to start a new life, gradually they will understand, after all, they love you and want you to be happy. What you shouldn’t do is allow yourself to be lonely, you are entitled to happiness.

9. Communicating With Your Ex

It is key to keep at least a small channel of civilized communication open between you and your ex partner. Whether it is through phone calls, texts, e-mails, the mediation of friends and relatives, at least the important information regarding the welfare of your children needs to be conveyed.

Avoid using your children as the messengers, as you don’t want them to suffer the consequences of your ex being angry at the messenger. Let your children know about the changes in the family. Sit quietly with your children and allow them to talk about their feelings.

9. Frustration Transforming To Anger

Frustration transforming to anger is one of the phenomenon of single parenting but don’t let it have control over you. Get your kids to sleep when you feel like yelling, getting frustrated is common but instead of breaking out on the kid better let him sleep or go to play and you get a relaxed bath. Count 100 and keep calm.

Overcoming The Challenges of Single Parenting

Savvy single parents recognize that overcoming the challenges of single parenting is about recognizing what you need and coming up with effective strategies for getting it. The following single parenting tips listed here will help you address and overcome the common parenting challenges.

Be consistent: Mean what you say, and say what you mean. You’ll hear this one a lot because it’s so important.

Keep an open mind: Life as a single parent rarely runs smoothly, so being flexible, both literally and figuratively, is a good policy.

Tell the truth: Honesty is a two-way street. If you want children who value the truth, make sure to show them how important it is by being honest with them.

Lose the guilt: Second guessing yourself is a single parenting trap you don’t need to get caught in. It’s easy to wallow in guilt, but guilt never washed the dishes or made the beds. Use the energy for something useful instead. If you made a parenting mistake — and you will — learn the lesson and move on.

Put your child first: Kids need attention as well as love. If it’s a choice between vacuuming and spending time reading your child a story, the dirt can wait. While you’re at it, save some time for yourself once in a while, too; you’ll need it to recharge your batteries.