Everyone’s desire is to have a good-looking body and hence will seek for how to lose weight fast if overweight.

People always become defensive to avoid being embarrassed about their look. Therefore, this question comes up: ‘how to lose weight fast?’

Obesity is having too much body fat. It is a large-scale social and medical problem all over the world.

This could cause a number of medical problems like osteoarthritis, gallstones, liver problems, heart diseases, high blood pressure, high triglycerides, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Aside eating too much, obesity can be provoked by excessive intake of alcohol, menopause, hypothyroidism, and not exercising.

How To Lose Weight Naturally

By chewing gum alone, you consume 36 fewer calories every time you reach for a snack because you have already pleased your appetite. This is one of the ways of losing weight naturally.

Also, indulging in an early morning workout can burn 20 per cent more fat than if you were to do the same thing after having lunch.

Foods To Eat To Lose Weight

Guava Avocado Ginger Turmeric Nuts

1. Guava Fruits For Weight Loss

Guava is the ticket. Without compromising your intake of proteins, vitamins and fibre, guava helps you lose weight by regulating your metabolism. Raw guava also has far less sugar as compared to other fruits like apples, oranges, grapes, and other fruits.

If your diet consultant placed you on a specific diet and the aim is to lose some pounds, you can add guavas to your meals and experience fewer food cravings throughout the day; using this fruits as a snack can also help reduce hunger between meals.

2. Avocado Fruits For Weight Loss

Avocado is a stone fruit with a creamy taste that grows in warm weathers. Its potential health benefits include aiding of digestion, reducing the risk of depression, fighting cancer and weight loss.

Avocado is also known as an alligator pear or butter fruit, the handy avocado is the only fruit that provides an abundant amount of healthy monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA). These fruits are naturally nutrient-dense food and contain nearly 20 vitamins and minerals.

A study published in the Nutrition Journal noted that people consuming avocado with a meal felt 23% more satisfied. And they had a 28% lower desire to eat in the next five hours versus people who didn’t eat an avocado.

3. Ginger For Weight Loss

The medical literature indicates that ginger can work along with a healthy diet and exercise to help you reach a healthy weight. Ginger is typically used with other ingredients when weight loss is the goal.

These ginger properties don’t directly tackle excess pounds but they prevent cardiovascular damage and other side effects of being overweight.

How To Use Ginger For Weight Loss

Ginger mixed with green tea Ginger powder Ginger mix with Apple cider Vinegar

How To Use Ginger powder To Lose Weight

Ginger powder can be consumed in capsule form or mixed with warm water to make a ginger powder drink. You can also sprinkle the ginger powder on your food or your bath water.

However, taking tablespoons of ginger powder in its raw state may cause indigestion, and its taste can be overpowering. (Read: Health Benefits of Ginger)

How To Use Ginger With Green Tea

You can add powder ginger to your hot green tea, the two combinations contain powerful properties. You can also soak a ginger tea bag and a green tea bag together, adding extra water so that the mixture isn’t too overpowering.

Take this drink once or twice a day, not forgetting that it contains caffeine.

How To use Ginger with Apple Cider vinegar

This Apple cider vinegar (ACV) contains antiglycemic and antioxidant which are weight loss properties. Combine the two ingredients to reach your desired goal. The easiest way to get these two ingredients in your diet is to blend them and drink them.

Prepare a ginger tea by brewing a tea bag in hot water, letting it cool down before you add the Cider Vinegar. Water that is too hot will kill the bacteria in ACV, and you’ll lose its probiotic effect.

You can also add a little honey or a squeeze of lemon to 1 cup (8 ounces) of brewed ginger tea, stir in 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, and drink.

Drink this tea once in a day, before breakfast, to experience the maximum benefit of ACV.

4. Turmeric For Weight Loss

Turmeric has a great impact on weight loss in several ways. Turmeric prevents fat accumulation and increases browning of white adipose tissue. It has a thermogenic action which helps in fat burn.

Turmeric is also known to accelerate diet-induced weight loss. Aside from that, turmeric can help with other conditions related to excessive weight – diabetes, heart issues, depression etc.

How to make turmeric tea for weight loss

Step 1. Put water in a bow and place it on a stove,

Step 2. Add both ginger and turmeric pastes, leave it for some minutes,

Step 3. Turn off the heat and let it cool.

Step 4. Strain it before drinking.

Go on and drink turmeric tea for weight loss along with exercises and a healthy and a balanced diet.

5. Nuts For Weight Loss

Nuuts contains lots of antioxidants property. Many varieties of nuts have been associated with weight loss.

Numerous studies have shown that eating nuts may help prevent weight gain with age. Nut eaters tend to have healthier diets because nuts replace unhealthy processed foods. And nuts’ monounsaturated fatty acids tend to target belly fat, too.

Therefore, adding nuts to your diets will be a great deal because of the antioxidant property it contains. You can start stacking nuts as part of your snacks.

Among the most common nuts consume by people are walnuts, Brazil Nuts, Peanuts, Almonds, Cashew and pistachios Nuts.

The calorie and fat contents per one-ounce (28-gram) serving of some commonly eaten nuts are shown below:

Walnuts: 183 calories and 18 grams of fat

Brazil nuts: 184 calories and 19 grams of fat

Almonds: 161 calories and 14 grams of fat

Pistachios: 156 calories and 12 grams of fat

Cashews: 155 calories and 12 grams fat

Many studies have found that regular eating of nuts is not associated with weight gain and may even prevent it.

There are other fruits/foods that aid weight loss among which include: broccoli, salmon, eggs, green tea and lemon, and pistachios.

Things To Do To Lose Weight

Avoid Sugar drinks

Brushing teeth

Drink Water

Exercise your body.

Avoid Sugar Drink To Manage Weight

Research has it that consuming too much sugar drinks causes overweight. Lots of sugar increases pounds and add more fats to the body.

For instance, soda is loaded with sugar and potentially sketchy ingredients. One Can of Coke contains 39 grams of added sugar (more than your daily recommended max of 36 grams) and 140 calories. Just one a day will save you nearly 1,000 extra calories a week.

Drink Water To Manage Your Weight

Many studies confirm that drinking much water helps in reducing overweight body due to the natural properties it contains.

Drinking water as part of your program for reducing weight is a good ideal after many people who included it in their slimming plans confirms it.

Exercising To Lose Weight

This is an important point to note when planning to shed some pounds naturally, the reason is that it is one of the most natural supplements to lose weight.

Brushing Your Teeth To Lose Weight

The human body adapts to almost anything very fast. The more you brush your teeth the more your brain will get used to the fact that after you eat you then brush your teeth and then you do not eat again until your next scheduled meal.

In sum, losing weight doesn’t necessarily have a certain planned program, but it requires discipline.