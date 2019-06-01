Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West) has released a new song praising Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Concise News reports that Melaye dropped his song for the Rivers governor when he attended the inauguration dinner to celebrate the re-election of the state governor.

The controversial Kogi senator in his new song eulogised the prowess of Wike who emerged winner of the Rivers state governorship election.

Melaye in his song established Wike as the best governor in Nigeria, adding that no governor can be like the Rivers state number one citizen.

Watch video below: