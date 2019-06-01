Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Vera Songwe has on Friday called for collective efforts among UN agencies in supporting Africa’s endeavours towards stability and development.

The ECA chief made this urgent call during her recent meeting with heads of key United Nations agencies at the ECA headquarters in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

“Also to discuss how the UN platform can coordinate better and deliver as one to Africa’s needs,’’ the ECA said in a statement on Friday.

Songwe and other UN chiefs, among other things, discussed “how they can work better together in light of ongoing UN reforms.

He enjoined them to fully support the African Union’s quest for peace and sustainable development on the continent.

“We need to do our best in supporting the African Union, especially as we implement the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and the AU’s Agenda 2063,’’ Songwe said.

The ECA Executive Secretary also emphasised the importance of coordination and cooperation in issues connected to climate change, women empowerment, education, agriculture, technology, capacity development, the peace-security-development nexus, energy, and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), among others.

Heads of various UN agencies also during the meeting underscored the importance of better coordination and collaboration, with particular emphasis given to supporting the AU Commission in its critical areas of engagement.

“Among the UN agencies represented include the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)’s Liaison Office to the AU, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

“Also the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), as well as UNESCO International Institute for Capacity Building in Africa,’’ it noted.

The meeting came weeks after the third AU-UN annual conference convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and AUC Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat earlier this month at the UN Headquarters in New York.

According to the ECA, the UN Secretary-General and the AU Commission Chairperson had reiterated the need for strong cooperation and collaboration between the two organisations

They also expressed their commitment to continue to deepen the strategic partnership between the AU and the UN in addressing peace and security issues and achieving sustainable development issues in Africa through a more integrated approach.