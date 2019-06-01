U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Tackle Senegal In Round 16 Clash

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have been paired against fellow Africa, Senegal at the ongoing U-20 FIFA World Cup in Poland, Concise News reports.
The pairing which was done Friday after the group matches were concluded will see Paul Aigbogun’s side who managed just a win in three matches takes on a Senegalese side that came out winners of their group.
Nigeria match against Senegal will hold on Monday, June 3rd by 7:30 Nigeria time while Argentina clash with Mali will hold on Tuesday June 4th by 7:30pm
2019 U-20 World Cup Round of 16 Fixtures:
Senegal v Nigeria
Argentina v Mali
Italy v Poland
Colombia v New Zealand
Uruguay v Ecuador
Ukraine v Panama
Japan v Korea Republic
France v United States