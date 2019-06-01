Senate President Bukola Saraki lost his appointment as the Ambassador-at-Large of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) because he was yet to conclude registration for the appointment, Concise News reports.

This online news medium also learned that the former Kwara Governor’s aides were still trying to gather information on the organisation and its affiliation with the United Nations (UN).

“We are still in the process of vetting the organization. We refuse to be rushed into anything and if the people have decided to take away the nomination, so be it,” a source told Daily Post.

In a letter on Thursday, the IHRC head in Nigeria, Friday Sani, stated that Saraki was not forthcoming despite several meetings with officials of the agency.

The letter further indicated that the lawmaker had been put on prior notice by the Nigerian Central Office and Africa of IHRC in which he was properly briefed, regretting that the withdrawal of nomination became necessary in line with the protocols of the agency.