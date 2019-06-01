ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 ramadan 2019 prayer times, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan prayer, ramadan prayers first 10 days, ramadan fasting prayer, ramadan 2019, dua for fasting not in ramadan, ramadan dua list, ramadan 2019 prayer times, dua for ramadan 20, Ramadan Day 21 dua, ramadan day 2 dua, ramadan dua in english, dua for ramadan in arabic, ramadan dua list1, ramadan dua pdf, ramadan duas18, 30 duas,ramadan day 7 dua, 
Ramadan Day 27 dua. courtsey: Islamic dp

Ramadan fasting has reached day 27 today, June 1st; and here are some chosen quotes, images and Dua (prayers) selected for you and your loved ones.

Ramadan last 10 days odd are mostly the day of Qadr, prayers, good deeds, the charity made during this sacred day are forever granted. Seize the opportunity to remind Allah that you don’t wish to come back next year with this year prayer points.

Ramadan Day 27: Ramadan Quotes

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, always look out for the Night of Decree (Laylatu AlQodir) when Ramadan days are odds I.e, falls among these days 21th, 23rd, 25th, 27th, 29th.

Ramadan Quotes, Source: Lion of Allah
Ramadan Day 27 quotes: Photo source Lion of Allah

This is the best time to ask Allah to forgive your previous sins, current ones and the future ones. Moist your tongue with ‘Istigfar’ (Astaghfirullah).

Ramadan Day 27: Ramadan Dua (Prayers)

Seek Allah’s guidance when going astray, His protection for you and your loved ones from evils and not to desert you. Supplicates and seek the goodness of this world and hereafter. Ramadan Ramah.

Aisha may Allah be pleased with her. Said, ”I asked the Messanger of Allah: O Messanger of Allah if I know what night is the Night of Qadr. what should I say during it?”

He said: ”O Allah you are pardoning, and you love to pardon so pardon me.”

This is one of the reasons you have to moist your tongue with this dua (prayer) during the odd days of Ramadan.

”Allahumo Inakah hafuhun Kareemu tuhibu L-hafuwa Fahafu hani.”

Courtesy: Pinterest

