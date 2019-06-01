Nigerian police arrested one Oluwaseun Fakoyejo, 31, with arms and ammunition during the inauguration of Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ogun State on Wednesday, Concise News reports.

The police said the suspect was arrested at the main bowl of MKO Abiola Stadium venue of the inauguration ceremony.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the arrest of the suspect followed an intelligence report at the disposal of the Command.

Oyeyemi said, “The Command got the hint that some hoodlums were going to be at the stadium purposely to foment trouble, which made the Police to be more vigilant during the ceremony.

“Not quite long after the departure of the (newly-sworn-in) governor and other dignitaries, the SARS operatives deployed at the venue got information about the hoodlums’ fomenting trouble and threatening people with dangerous weapons.

“The operatives swiftly moved in and succeeded in arresting one of the miscreants, while others escaped.

“Recovered from the arrested person is one locally made single barrel pistol and four live cartridges.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, had ordered a thorough investigation of the suspect, and to also get his fleeing accomplices arrested.