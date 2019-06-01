Nollywood actor Afeez Oyetoro known as Saka has said he spent little time with his then-fiance, now wife, to test her.

Concise News understands that the duo earlier in the week marked their 16th wedding anniversary.

In a post he made on Instagram, the comic actor noted communication is important to building a great relationship.

He also urged intending couples to devote more time to court before marriage.

“Communication is also very important to avoid unnecessary misinterpretation. I also advise that there should be a little time set aside for courtship before marriage,” he said.

“For instance, my profession has made me unstable in terms of staying at home. When we were dating, I used to visit her and after about two or three minutes, I would tell her I had a rehearsal.

“I was doing that to know if she would complain or react negatively to my action. It was as though I was testing her to see her reaction.”