Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Friday, June 1st, 2019.

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has said that it was illegal for President Muhammadu Buhari to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit because it offends sections 10 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution, Concise News reports. The Nigerian leader travelled to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday to attend the summit.

2. Okorocha Did Not Hand Over Documents – Ihedioha

Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha on Friday disclosed that his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, did not hand any document over to him. “The immediate past governor did not hand any documentary evidence, paper or record over to the new governor,” Ihedioha’s Special Adviser on Media, Steve Osuji, said.

Former Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu has called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole. Concise News had earlier published a report of the Deputy National Chairman of

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, has said his godfatherism comment was not aimed at former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu. Concise News had reported El-Rufai as saying after the 2-19 elections that the era of godfatherism in Lagos was over.