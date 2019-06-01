Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Friday, June 1st, 2019.
1. Why Nigeria’s Membership Of OIC Is Illegal – HURIWA
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has said that it was illegal for President Muhammadu Buhari to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit because it offends sections 10 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution, Concise News reports. The Nigerian leader travelled to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday to attend the summit.
2. Okorocha Did Not Hand Over Documents – Ihedioha
Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha on Friday disclosed that his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, did not hand any document over to him. “The immediate past governor did not hand any documentary evidence, paper or record over to the new governor,” Ihedioha’s Special Adviser on Media, Steve Osuji, said.
3. Ex-Buhari Minister Demands Oshiomhole’s Resignation
Former Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu has called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole. Concise News had earlier published a report of the Deputy National Chairman of
4. Godfatherism: I Wasn’t Referring To Tinubu – El-Rufai
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, has said his godfatherism comment was not aimed at former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu. Concise News had reported El-Rufai as saying after the 2-19 elections that the era of godfatherism in Lagos was over.
5. Osinbajo Praises 83-Year-Old Muslim Cleric Who Saved Christians
Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo has described the 83-year-old Muslim Cleric, Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, who saved the lives of hundreds of persons fleeing from attacks by suspected bandits in Yelwan Gindi Akwati, Swei and Nghar villages in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau as a hero. Concise News reports that Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the vice president gave the commendation when he received the cleric at the Presidential Villa.
6. Lagos: Sanwo-Olu Appoints Chief Of Staff
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the appointment of Tayo Ayinde as his chief of staff and Gboyega Soyannwo as his deputy chief of staff. According to a statement signed by Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the appointments take immediate effect.
7. Court Rules On Age Falsification Suit Against Acting CJN
The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi, on Friday dismissed a suit accusing the acting Chief Judge of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad of age falsification for lack of ‘’Locus Standi’’. Concise News also learned that Justice Danlami Senchi held that the suit filed by Tochi Michael, a 46-year-old man, sometime in April, ought to have been filed before the court by way of writ of summons and not originating summon.
8. Naira Marley: GTB, Mastercard Officials To Testify Against Musician
Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has listed nine witnesses to testify in its case against rapper Naira Marley. Concise News understands that court documents show that the witnesses would give evidence, tender exhibits and reveal their findings to the court, reports The Punch.
9. Sexual Abuse: What Nigerians Say About Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
Nigerians have condemned the alleged sexual misconduct by the Head Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo. Concise News had reported that singer Timi Dakolo had on Thursday insinuated that the COZA pastor has been sleeping around with members of his congregation.
10. Transfer: Nigerian Star Signs For Barcelona
Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala has signed a contract that will see him stay at Barcelona till 2022, Concise News reports. Concise News report that the club announced the contract extension of the Super Falcons star on their Twitter handle on Friday.
That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.