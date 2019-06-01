Naira Marley's Management Discloses When He Will Be Released

Embattled Nigerian singer Naira Marley, also known as Afeez Fashola, will be released from Ikoyi prison in Lagos on Monday.

The singer’s management took to his Instagram account to announce to his fans that he would be released.

The management further revealed that all the bail conditions given to Naira Marley have been perfected.

According to the management, the embattled artiste would remain in Ikoyi prison until Monday when the court confirms the bail terms.

Recall that the singer was arrested by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside three other for charges bordering on fraud.

The anti-graft agency then arraigned him on an 11-count charge on May 20, bordering on fraud for alleged credit card fraud.

Concise News had earlier reported that the embattled singer was granted a bail of 2 million naira and two sureties on Thursday.