Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp lauds his player’s performance against Tottenham to lift the Club’s sixth European title and first for the German tactician.

The coach said his players have suffered a lot and deserved the Champions League trophy more than anybody.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Klopp said: “I am so happy for the boys all these people, and my family. They suffer for me, they deserve it more than anybody.

“Did you ever see a team like, this, fighting with no fuel in the tank? And we have a keeper who makes difficult things look easy.

“It is the best night of our professional lives.

“It took a while, it is important for our development and improvement, This little mark helps a lot, now we can carry on. The owners never put pressure on us.

“Normally 20 minutes after the game I am half drunk, but now I have only had water!”