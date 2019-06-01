Liverpool vs Tottenham: What Klopp Said After Lifting First European Title
Liverpool Celebrating | Twitter

Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp lauds his player’s performance against Tottenham to lift the Club’s sixth European title and first for the German tactician.

The coach said his players have suffered a lot and deserved the Champions League trophy more than anybody.

Advertise With Us

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Klopp said: “I am so happy for the boys all these people, and my family. They suffer for me, they deserve it more than anybody.

“Did you ever see a team like, this, fighting with no fuel in the tank? And we have a keeper who makes difficult things look easy.

“It is the best night of our professional lives.

“It took a while, it is important for our development and improvement, This little mark helps a lot, now we can carry on. The owners never put pressure on us.

“Normally 20 minutes after the game I am half drunk, but now I have only had water!”

 

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR