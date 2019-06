Liverpool have won the 2019 UEFA Champions League, after beating Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in Madrid Spain.

Mohammed Salah got the first goal for the Reds in the first minute of the match, and Divock Origi scored yet again in the 86th minute to gift the Reds their sixth European elite title.

Liverpool erased the disappointment of last season’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid by claiming the trophy for the sixth time with the victory over Tottenham in Madrid.