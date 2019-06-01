Kogi News: Dino Melaye Hints On Governorship Ambition

Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has hinted through his social media platform his interest in the State governorship election, Concise News reports.

The Senator reportedly made his intention known in a meeting of the People Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in his Ayetoro-Gbede constituency.

Melaye posted a cryptic message on his official twitter handle after report of his intention to contest for the November 16 Kogi governorship election surfaced online.