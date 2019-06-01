The Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group Aisha Yesufu has described the President Muhammadu Buhari government as incompetent.

Concise News understands that Aisha also wondered how Buhari became a General in the Nigerian Army with the level of insecurity in the West African nation.

She also lamented the intimidation members of her group are facing, alleging that many of them have died for the course.

“Sometimes I wonder how Muhammadu Buhari became a general considering the level of insecurity in the country,” she told Punch.

“This is an incompetent regime. There was a time I went out for a march and slumped at the gate of Aso Rock Villa and they had to take me away.

“I had a series of health issues and it took me about a year before it dawned on me that since the time I was sprayed with tear gas, I had not been fine. I had to travel out of the country for a medical check-up when I realised that my nails were falling.

“I’d been to Nigerian hospitals and they all said I was healthy. I have had failing health issues. Some other members of our group have been attacked.

“We have been beaten by the police and they have removed our chairs from the Unity Fountain during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“During Jonathan’s time in office, we were beaten, attacked, and taken to the police station.

“We have faced a lot of persecution from Nigerians, the government and even terrorists. We have been called different names but the beautiful thing is that we have been consistent.”