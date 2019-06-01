Former Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho claimed that he was aware that he would be sacked from Old-Trackford, saying it was “nothing I didn’t expect”.

Mourinho has indicated that he didn’t need time to recover after being fired from United, that his tactics and pattern of coaching got him to his current managerial position.

Recall that the Portuguese coach was fired last December at United, after falling 19 points behind in the Premier League.

Mourinho spent about £400million on 11 players and failed to compete for the league title during his three years stay at Ol-Trackford.

The former Madrid boss told Eleven Sports that is sack at United have no lasting shock on him, adding that he didn’t need time to recover.

Mourinho said: “I didn’t need to recover from anything. What happened was nothing I didn’t expect.

“I didn’t need time to recover. I’ve been using the time to work on my future, to improve my technical staff, to find a new dimension to my work, without obviously losing what I am.

“It was me who, being as I am and thinking as I think, got to where I am. But my work has been at that level. I want to be better, I want to readapt, I want to reformulate myself and that’s what I’ve been doing.”