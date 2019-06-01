Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has revealed that football was one of the things that stopped him from becoming a Catholic priest, Concise News reports.

Concise News had also reported that Ezenwa is among the players heading for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt later this month.

The player was with the Nigerian side at the 2018 World Cup in France but did not feature in any game.

He, has, however, said that it was his passion for football that stopped him from becoming a clergyman.

“If not for the love I have for football then, I was serving as a manservant in the Catholic church and fell in love being a priest (laugh),” the former FC IfeanyiUbah player told Brila FM.

“But because of the game of football, I started losing that normal devotion for the manservants, some times they will call me and asked, what is happening? You are not attending our meeting?

“Then, I will travel for youths fund games and left the Halter serving job and focus on football.

“However, one thing I didn’t lose focus on is my rosary because when I started fully with my football career I never joked with my rosary prayers and also the fear of God.”

He added that “Whatever is ahead of me, I will, first of all, commit to God first, I also try to preach to my colleagues, try to let them know that with God success is closer with hard work because your faith alone can’t take you to anywhere.

“When you don’t have faith you might not know how to do it and you will remain stagnant, when you have faith and speak positively to God he will answer you, that’s what has brought me this far in my footballing career.”