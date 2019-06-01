French Open: Twenty-year-old Kenin Eliminates Serena Williams Out Of Roland Garros

Twenty-year-old Sofia Anna “Sonya” Kenin created the biggest upset Saturday, knocking out 23 Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in two straight sets at the French Open.

The 35th ranked player took the first set 6-2 and the second 7-5. She led the second set 3-1, but Serena rallied to make scores 5-4. But the American legend faltered again to lose the match.

Kenin Sonya born November 14, 1998 in Moscow is an American professional tennis player.

She made her debut in the Top 100 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings in 2018 as a teenager.

As a junior, she won the USTA Girls’ 18s national championship at the age of 16.