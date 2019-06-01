The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi, on Friday ordered Tochi Michael, a 46-year-old man, who alleged that the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, falsified his age, to pay N10million in the next three weeks.

The plaintiff, Michael alleged that the acting CJN reduced his age by three years. He also alleged that the acting CJN was born on December 31, 1950, and has instead been using December 31, 1953, as his date of birth.

Concise News had reported that the court dismissed the suit alleging that the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) falsified his age.

Justice Danlami Senchi while dismissing the suit on Friday said the plaintiff does not have a locus standi to file such a suit as he has not shown how the allegations of falsification of age will cause him any personal injury over and above the general public of Nigerians.

The court also held that the plaintiff did not disclose how he came about the fact that the acting CJN falsified his age as there is no document or evidence before the court to prove that the acting CJN falsified his age.

The trial judge Justice Danlami Senchi said the suit in its entity was meant to scandalize, destroy and malign the acting CJN.

Besides dismissing the suit and awarding a cost of N10million against the plaintiff which must be paid within the next three weeks, the trial judge, Justice Danlami Senchi, also ordered that the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court begin disciplinary actions against the plaintiff’s counsel, Melkizadeck Zaro for unprofessional conduct.

Justice Senchi said such act is capable of bringing the judiciary to disrepute and cannot be allowed to go unpunished.