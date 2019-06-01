aussies-pool-fixtures-results-this-weekend
File image. Credit: Socceraust

This is a compilation of the Week 47 2019 Aussie football pool results, draws and fixtures for all games played across all divisions this weekend.

Concise News had earlier posted the Week 46 Aussie 2019 pool results, draws and fixtures and you can find out about it here.

Advertise With Us

Week 47 2019 Aussie Football Pool Results, Draws and Fixtures

Below are the draws and results for all pool fixtures played for this week (47 2019) across all divisions:

#  This week’s Result Result Status
1
Hakoah Sydney CE x Sutherland Sharks
Sunday 07:00
2
Rockdale x Marconi Stallions
Sunday 06:30
3
Sydney FC Youth (1) x (3) Manly United
Away FT
4
Sydney Olympic x Mont Druitt
Sunday 06:00
5
Sydney United x Blacktown City
Sunday 07:00
6
Woll’gong x Apia Leichhardt
Sunday 08:00
7
Brisbane City x Gold Coast City
Sunday 08:30
8
Eastern Suburbs x Moreton Bay United
09:00
9
Gold Coast Knights x Redlands Utd
08:30
10
Magpies Crusaders x Western Pride
09:00
11
Peninsula Power (2) x (2) Brisbane Strikers
HT
12
Brisbane Roar NYL x Sunshine Coast Fire
Sunday 09:00
13
SWQ Thunder (1) x (3) Olympic FC
HT
14
Capalaba x Mitchelton
09:00
15
Ipswich Knight x Logan Lightning
Sunday 05:00
16
Souths United x Holland Park Hawks
08:00
17
Southside Eagles x Sunshine Coast Wanderers
Sunday 05:00
18
Wolves FC x Rochedale Rovers
08:00
19
Altona Magic x Melbourne Knights
08:00
20
Dandenong Thunder x Kingston City
09:00
21
Heidelberg United x Green Gully
08:00
22
Port Melbourne Shark x Avondale Heights
08:00
23
Ballarat (0) x (5) Murray United FC
Away FT
24
Box Hill (2) x (2) Brunswick City
Score Draw FT
25
Bulleen (1) x (2) North Geelong Warrio
Away FT
26
Eastern Lions (1) x (3) Moreland Zebras
Away FT
27
Goulburn Valley Suns x St Albans Saints
09:00
28
Langwarrin (1) x (4) Whittlesea Ranges
Away FT
29
Melbourne City x Geelong
Sunday 05:00
30
Melbourne Victory Y x Springvale White Eag
Sunday 05:00
31
Moreland City (4) x (1) Northcote City
Home FT
32
Werribee City (1) x (0) Manningham United Blues
Home FT
33
Cockburn City (2) x (1) Bayswater City
HT
34
ECU Joondalup (0) x (1) Armadale
HT
35
Perth Glory B (1) x (1) Inglewood United
HT
36
Rockingham City (0) x (0) Floreat Athena
45′
37
Sorrento (1) x (1) Perth
HT
38
Stirling Lions (0) x (0) Balcatta
HT
39
Comets x Croydon
08:30
40
Adelaide Olympic x Adelaide U. Youth
09:30
41
MetroStars (5) x (0) Adelaide Blue Eagles
Home FT
42
Para Hills Knights (0) x (2) Adelaide Raiders
Away FT
43
West Adelaide (1) x (1) Campbelltown City
Score Draw FT
44
Kingborough Lions (2) x (3) Devonport City
Away FT
45
Olympia Warriors x Hobart Zebras
Sunday 04:30
46
Riverside Olympic (1) x (2) Launceston City
Away FT
47
Edgeworth Eagles x Broadmeadow
Sunday 04:30
48
Hamilton Olympic x Weston Workers
Sunday 04:30
49
Lake Maquarie City x Lambton Jaffas FC
Sunday 04:30

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR