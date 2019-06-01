This is a compilation of the Week 47 2019 Aussie football pool results, draws and fixtures for all games played across all divisions this weekend.

Concise News had earlier posted the Week 46 Aussie 2019 pool results, draws and fixtures and you can find out about it here.

Week 47 2019 Aussie Football Pool Results, Draws and Fixtures

Below are the draws and results for all pool fixtures played for this week (47 2019) across all divisions: