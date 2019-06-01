|
|#
| This week’s Result
|Result
|Status
|
|1
|
|Hakoah Sydney CE
|x
|Sutherland Sharks
|Sunday
|07:00
|
|2
|
|Rockdale
|x
|Marconi Stallions
|Sunday
|06:30
|
|3
|
|Sydney FC Youth (1)
|x
|(3) Manly United
|Away
|FT
|
|4
|
|Sydney Olympic
|x
|Mont Druitt
|Sunday
|06:00
|
|5
|
|Sydney United
|x
|Blacktown City
|Sunday
|07:00
|
|6
|
|Woll’gong
|x
|Apia Leichhardt
|Sunday
|08:00
|
|7
|
|Brisbane City
|x
|Gold Coast City
|Sunday
|08:30
|
|8
|
|Eastern Suburbs
|x
|Moreton Bay United
|
|09:00
|
|9
|
|Gold Coast Knights
|x
|Redlands Utd
|
|08:30
|
|10
|
|Magpies Crusaders
|x
|Western Pride
|
|09:00
|
|11
|
|Peninsula Power (2)
|x
|(2) Brisbane Strikers
|
|HT
|
|12
|
|Brisbane Roar NYL
|x
|Sunshine Coast Fire
|Sunday
|09:00
|
|13
|
|SWQ Thunder (1)
|x
|(3) Olympic FC
|
|HT
|
|14
|
|
|09:00
|
|15
|
|Ipswich Knight
|x
|Logan Lightning
|Sunday
|05:00
|
|16
|
|Souths United
|x
|Holland Park Hawks
|
|08:00
|
|17
|
|Southside Eagles
|x
|Sunshine Coast Wanderers
|Sunday
|05:00
|
|18
|
|Wolves FC
|x
|Rochedale Rovers
|
|08:00
|
|19
|
|Altona Magic
|x
|Melbourne Knights
|
|08:00
|
|20
|
|Dandenong Thunder
|x
|Kingston City
|
|09:00
|
|21
|
|Heidelberg United
|x
|Green Gully
|
|08:00
|
|22
|
|Port Melbourne Shark
|x
|Avondale Heights
|
|08:00
|
|23
|
|Ballarat (0)
|x
|(5) Murray United FC
|Away
|FT
|
|24
|
|Box Hill (2)
|x
|(2) Brunswick City
|Score Draw
|FT
|
|25
|
|Bulleen (1)
|x
|(2) North Geelong Warrio
|Away
|FT
|
|26
|
|Eastern Lions (1)
|x
|(3) Moreland Zebras
|Away
|FT
|
|27
|
|Goulburn Valley Suns
|x
|St Albans Saints
|
|09:00
|
|28
|
|Langwarrin (1)
|x
|(4) Whittlesea Ranges
|Away
|FT
|
|29
|
|Sunday
|05:00
|
|30
|
|Melbourne Victory Y
|x
|Springvale White Eag
|Sunday
|05:00
|
|31
|
|Moreland City (4)
|x
|(1) Northcote City
|Home
|FT
|
|32
|
|Werribee City (1)
|x
|(0) Manningham United Blues
|Home
|FT
|
|33
|
|Cockburn City (2)
|x
|(1) Bayswater City
|
|HT
|
|34
|
|ECU Joondalup (0)
|x
|(1) Armadale
|
|HT
|
|35
|
|Perth Glory B (1)
|x
|(1) Inglewood United
|
|HT
|
|36
|
|Rockingham City (0)
|x
|(0) Floreat Athena
|
|45′
|
|37
|
|
|HT
|
|38
|
|Stirling Lions (0)
|x
|(0) Balcatta
|
|HT
|
|39
|
|
|08:30
|
|40
|
|Adelaide Olympic
|x
|Adelaide U. Youth
|
|09:30
|
|41
|
|MetroStars (5)
|x
|(0) Adelaide Blue Eagles
|Home
|FT
|
|42
|
|Para Hills Knights (0)
|x
|(2) Adelaide Raiders
|Away
|FT
|
|43
|
|West Adelaide (1)
|x
|(1) Campbelltown City
|Score Draw
|FT
|
|44
|
|Kingborough Lions (2)
|x
|(3) Devonport City
|Away
|FT
|
|45
|
|Olympia Warriors
|x
|Hobart Zebras
|Sunday
|04:30
|
|46
|
|Riverside Olympic (1)
|x
|(2) Launceston City
|Away
|FT
|
|47
|
|Edgeworth Eagles
|x
|Broadmeadow
|Sunday
|04:30
|
|48
|
|Hamilton Olympic
|x
|Weston Workers
|Sunday
|04:30
|
|49
|
|Lake Maquarie City
|x
|Lambton Jaffas FC
|Sunday
|04:30