Champions League Final: Tottenham Vs Liverpool, Time, Where To Watch

Champions League final ties between two London giants, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, which is taking place at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, this Saturday.

Concise News recalls that Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Barcelona at the Anfield secured Champions League final following the wonderful comeback against Barcelona 3-0 at the Nou Camp.

Also, Tottenham rowed back from a 1-0 lost against Ajax, which Hotspur later defeated Ajax 3-2 in Holland.

Since 2008, after Manchester United defeated Chelsea in the final match, it is the first duo-English Champions League final to happen again.

Tottenham will be the nominal home team as a result of a draw made for administrative purposes following March’s draws for the final stages of the competition.

Champions League Final: What Time To Start?

The Champions League final match between Tottenham and Liverpool will place today, June 1st, at about 20:00 pm Nigeria Time.

Champions League Final: Where to Watch Match?

The Champions League final will be available to watch in the UK with subscribers to BT Sport able to catch the game on BT Sport 2 or BT Sport 4K UHD, though the latter channel is not available on Sky subscriptions.

For  Nigeria viewers, it will be aired on Supersport3.

 