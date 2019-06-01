Champions League final ties between two London giants, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, which is taking place at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, this Saturday.

Concise News recalls that Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Barcelona at the Anfield secured Champions League final following the wonderful comeback against Barcelona 3-0 at the Nou Camp.

Also, Tottenham rowed back from a 1-0 lost against Ajax, which Hotspur later defeated Ajax 3-2 in Holland.

Since 2008, after Manchester United defeated Chelsea in the final match, it is the first duo-English Champions League final to happen again.

Tottenham will be the nominal home team as a result of a draw made for administrative purposes following March’s draws for the final stages of the competition.

Champions League Final: What Time To Start?

The Champions League final match between Tottenham and Liverpool will place today, June 1st, at about 20:00 pm Nigeria Time.

Champions League Final: Where to Watch Match?

The Champions League final will be available to watch in the UK with subscribers to BT Sport able to catch the game on BT Sport 2 or BT Sport 4K UHD, though the latter channel is not available on Sky subscriptions.

For Nigeria viewers, it will be aired on Supersport3.