Former Chelsea coach, Jose Mourinho, revealed that it would be hard to foretell a winner between Tottenham and Liverpool Champions League final clash today.

Concise News reports that Mourinho speaking on the Champions League Final match between the two London rivalries, describing it as ”It has everything to be a final with two teams completely convinced that ‘the trophy is mine.”

The former Real Madrid boss speaking with Eleven Sports, he said, “I always say that the team that had something extraordinary on their way to the final is the team that is a little further ahead.

“But the curious thing about this final is that the two teams arrive in an absolutely incredible way. They arrive there almost like titans, completely convinced that they are going to destroy their rival. It has everything to be a final with two teams completely convinced that ‘the trophy is mine.”

Speaking on players, the Portuguese boss mentioned the player from each side he has a strong belief will be the most important.

Mourinho said: “If I had to choose one for Liverpool, fundamentally in this last phase of growth, it would be Van Dijk.

“For Tottenham, because they made the final without Harry Kane, I would say Eriksen.”