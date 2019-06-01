Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Tottenham Team News, Preview, Probable Lineup

English rivals Tottenham and Liverpool meet in the Champions League Final in Madrid this weekend after two of the most remarkable European comebacks of all time.

Tottenham Team News

Pochettino was keeping tight-lipped on Friday night over whether Harry Kane would start the Final.

Kane has not played since the quarter-final first leg against Manchester City in early April when he suffered a “significant” ankle ligament injury.

The England captain has declared himself fit for the showpiece clash with Liverpool and trained without the problem at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Friday night.

Liverpool Team News

Roberto Firmino has been passed fit. The Brazil international will return to action after missing the last three matches with a thigh problem, but Klopp was coy over whether Firmino would start in Madrid.

Teenager Rhian Brewster has been included in the 23-man squad but fellow youngsters Ben Woodburn and Curtis Jones have not made the cut.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Possible line-ups

Spurs: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

Out: none

Doubtful: Kane (ankle)

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mané

Out: Keïta (thigh)

Doubtful: none