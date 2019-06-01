Liverpool and Tottenham slug it out in the 2019 Uefa Champions League final in Madrid, Spain.

Jurgen Klopp will be heading to his third Champions League of his managerial career and has failed to win one, with the last season lost to Madrid still fresh in memory.

Tottenham finished fourth in the Premier League but Pochettino’s men have been put up an exceptional performance on the continental level.

Concise News brings you the Liverpool vs Tottenham official line-ups for 2019 Europa League Final.

Liverpool Lineup

Tottenham Lineup