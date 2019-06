President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Assembly Liaison Officer, Senator Ita Enang, on Friday declined to speak on the issue of Executive order.

He said, “It is not appropriate for me to speak on it. That is my response.”

Also, none of the President’s spokespersons responded to enquiries by Saturday PUNCH.

Neither his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, nor his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, responded to enquiries.