The Abia State Police Commissioner, Ene Okon, has sworn to arrest the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu if he attempts to return to the country.

Concise News recalls that Kanu fled from the country after the Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court granted him bail on treason filed against him by the Federal Government.

He promised to arrest the IPOB leader and hand him over to the court for trial if he comes back to the state. The Abia Police Commissioner told The Sun.

Okon said: “Kanu? Those ones were merely nationalists, Nelson Mandela fought apartheid, which apartheid is Nnamdi Kanu fighting in Nigeria?

” There are no bases for comparison what happened in India and South Africa with what Nnamdi Kanu is doing. Mandela fought against apartheid, but Kanu is carrying out hard subversive tendencies.

“He is already a wanted man. You and I knew how he escaped; he is standing trial already, so, any time he steps in here and he is seen, he has to be arrested and handed over to the court to face his trial.”