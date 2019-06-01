The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied reports that some of its members attacked a Catholic priest in Nnewi, Anambra State, during the stay-at-home order held across South-Eastern Nigeria on Thursday.

The outlawed group’s reaction was contained in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful on Friday.

IPOB said that it remains the most peaceful organization as there had never been any evidence of them wielding any gun or any weapon to attack people not to talk of Christians.

The group thanked the Nnewi business community and other cities for standing in solidarity with the group on Thursday to show respect to the fallen heroes and heroines of Biafra.

The statement added, “It is crystal clear to the general public that since the inception of IPOB, we don’t carry or move about with machete, AK47 rifle or any kind of weapon.

“We wonder why Nigeria Government and her security agencies would come up with such rubbish instead of saying really what happened in Nnewi and how they failed to deceive Biafrans to obey the sit at home order issued by IPOB authority.

“It’s very pathetic that National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) clashed with some Nnewi youth and drug peddlers in Nnewi yesterday and tagged it to a peaceful movement like IPOB.

“Since the formation and commencement of this great movement championing for the liberation of Biafran people, we never attacked or killed anybody in Biafraland or in Nigeria state. IPOB does not indulge on such evil acts no matter the level of attack, killing, humiliation, intimidation, torture against us.

“We are aware that they can only use sponsored media attack and misinformation to deceive and confuse the general public about the successful outcome of this sit at home order held on Thursday 30th of May.

“But pictures and video evidences are there in every social platforms detailing clearly how compliance in every part of Biafraland. Involving IPOB in this recent attack against innocent citizens who were coming back from night vigil in Nnewi, it is unacceptable.

“We are not Fulani Herdsmen terrorists and Boko Haram members who attack Christians and churches randomly without Nigeria Army and police stopping them.

“let it be known by the general public that the government headed and dominated by Fulani soldiers and politicians are sponsoring Fulani Herdsmen terrorists and Boko Haram members to attack Christians and churches in Nnewi and other parts of Biafraland.

“Given by this confirmation of successful and total compliance of this year event security operatives decided out of shame and disgrace to give IPOB members bad name to confused the gullible people that IPOB attacked church and Christians in Nnewi.”