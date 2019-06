Former BBNaija housemate Khloe has revealed that the biggest mistake she has ever made was trusting someone so much.

She noted that practising such act with anyone was like giving the person the power to destroy her.

Khloe said had since learnt her lesson and will never put herself in that position again as she is now wiser.

“When you give someone your trust,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You gave them the right to destroy you “My greatest mistake in life” but now I’m wiser”