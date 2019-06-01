BBNaija housemate Abiri Oluwabusayomi aka Khloe, through her social media, has revealed that the biggest mistake she has ever made was to trust.

She wrote; “When you give someone your trust

“You gave them the right to destroy you “My greatest mistake in life” but now I’m wiser”