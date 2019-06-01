Again, BBNaija Star Gifty Goes Naked

A housemate of the 2017 Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, Gifty has through her Instagram page cause a controversial trend for discussion.

The mother of one uploaded some photos of herself where she was naked, using the app emoji to cover the sensitive part of her body.

Recall she had revealed that reality TV queen, Kim Kardashian, is her role model.

Concise News had also reported how the controversial celebrity posted a nude picture of herself on the social media which she later deleted.

In the new photos of herself relaxing aboard a ski boat, she noted that if others had issues with being civilized, she welcomes it always.

She wrote, “If you have a problem with civilization, well I don’t. Don’t cast if you aren’t perfect.”