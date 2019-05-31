UTME 2019: Latest JAMB News Roundup For Friday 31st May

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, May 28, 2019, on Concise News.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Friday (tomorrow) arraign the controversial official of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Philomina Chieshe who claimed that the missing N36 million (Thirty Six Million Naira) JAMB proceeds in her custody was swallowed by a snake in Makurdi, Benue State JAMB office.

The anti-graft agency made this known in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Commission, Chieshe will be arraigned alongside five others, namely: Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu before Justice Peter Afen of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja.

A top educator, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi has spelt out how Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 candidates of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) with poor result can gain admission, Concise News reports.

Prince Ogungbayi who is the Project Coordinator of Academic Excellence Initiative(AEI), an NGO, was speaking exclusively to Concise News on Wednesday in Lagos.

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has begun an investigation into alleged malpractices during the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB‘s) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 conducted across the country, Concise News reports.

A member of Board of the commission, Olubukola Balogun, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

