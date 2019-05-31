Ubi Franklin Reveals How To Deal With Haters

TripleMG record label boss, Ubi Franklin, has penned down a message to those he knows to hate him and others he doesn’t.

In what has been suspected to be a message for his former artiste and music partner, the lead character in a baby mama controversy in the past few weeks said he won’t give mind to it.

In his message, he also said to know to those who hate him is quite a heavy burden to bear and he will pay no attention to them, stressing that he is also less concerned about those he does not know.

He wrote, “If you hate me and I don’t know your that’s so much a burden to carry, and if I know you it’s even worse cos I’ll pay you no mind”