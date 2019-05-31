Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala has signed a contract that will see him stay at Barcelona till 2022, Concise News reports.

Concise News report that the club announced the contract extension of the Super Falcons star on their Twitter handle on Friday.

“Asisat Oshoala will be a Blaugrana till 2022,” the tweet said. “Agreement has been reached with Dalian for her transfer.”

She will be part of Nigeria’s team to the 2019 Women’s FIFA World Cup in France later this year.

In a related story, with Eden Hazard looking set to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid, the Blues have identified Barcelona‘s Philippe Coutinho as an ideal replacement for the Belgian.

The lengthy saga between Chelsea and Real Madrid over the transfer of Hazard appears to be nearing its conclusion.

At the same time, Barcelona are looking to offload Coutinho after failing to live up to the 160 million euros that the club parted ways to land him from Liverpool in January of 2018.

As a result of his situation, Chelsea are keeping close tabs on the Brazilian due to his proven track record in the Premier League as well as his similar characteristics to Hazard.