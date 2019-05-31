Transfer Market: Valencia To Meet With Suarez

As clubs continue to fortify their squad in the transfer market, King’s Cup champions, Valencia want to bring in Denis Suarez this summer and the club are set to meet with the player and his representatives next week in order to discuss terms.

Concise News reports that the idea to sign the Barcelona player is Marcelino’s own and the coach is a keen admirer of his ability, making him a priority for the summer.

However, Valencia will face competition to sign him. On loan at Arsenal, Denis is the subject of attention from Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund as well, but Marcelino’s presence at Mestalla weighs in their favour.

Finances remain Los Che‘s biggest obstacle. With two years left on his contract, the 25-year-old will cost them a fee before then becoming one of their top earners.

Denis Suarez is the versatile player Marcelino wants and he is capable of filling a number of holes in the team.

Barcelona are open to the idea of moving him on, as he currently has no place in Ernesto Valverde’s plans.