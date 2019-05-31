Biodun Fatoyinbo
Biodun Fatoyinbo. Source: Instagram.

Nigerians have condemned the alleged sexual misconduct by the Head Pastor of the  Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Concise News had reported that singer Timi Dakolo had on Thursday insinuated that the COZA pastor has been sleeping around with members of his congregation.

According to him,  the COZA pastor and some elders in the church were covering the action of the pastor to the point of even paying to silence some victims.

The development has elicited several reactions from Nigerians who took to Twitter to berate the pastor for his alleged indiscipline.

Concise News captured the reactions to the allegations against the clergyman as seen below:

 

