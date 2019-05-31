Nigerians have condemned the alleged sexual misconduct by the Head Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Concise News had reported that singer Timi Dakolo had on Thursday insinuated that the COZA pastor has been sleeping around with members of his congregation.

According to him, the COZA pastor and some elders in the church were covering the action of the pastor to the point of even paying to silence some victims.

The development has elicited several reactions from Nigerians who took to Twitter to berate the pastor for his alleged indiscipline.

Concise News captured the reactions to the allegations against the clergyman as seen below:

Touch Not my Anointed " but beef up his Sexual security #COZA pic.twitter.com/YXNvPoKQtv — Young Aviator (@Doluwaseun) May 30, 2019

When I see COZA and Sexual Security, I begin to wonder, The end is Now. If the pulpits can't pull one out of the pit, then where will? #coza pic.twitter.com/LNpF40gisk — Youngichu 💯IFB (@youngichu) May 30, 2019

For #Timidakolo to openly bash #COZA then you should know he has facts, He never comes dirty on Social media, he respects himself well But Nigerians will shoot him because he is bashing a church🤦‍♂️ Some of una go die for men of God wey their salvation no dey sure🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/CGGbucTzXb — Faustyno Wilson #Folloback #FolloMe (@Faustynowilson) May 30, 2019

@Gidi_Traffic Musician Timi Dakolo took to Instagram to drag a popular Nigerian pastor he claimed has continuously harassed female church members sexually. “Commonwealth ko, Zion ni. The church is supposed to fix broken people and not crush people who show up needing God.” #COZA pic.twitter.com/BkYaxtIRsq — AustynZOGS (@Austynzogs) May 30, 2019

You cannot use the purported misdeed of one man to justify your foolish actions in falling victim to any spiritual scammer and your decision to abandon the Church. Stop being irresponsible! The Bible is an open book by the Blood, accessible to all believers.#COZA — Oluwaseun Adeyanju (@Seun4christ) May 31, 2019

Well for me i think there are still some few actual men of god out there. Just hard to find them. And for those that attend this church #COZA , u need to rethink what u re doing — Muhammad Sultan (@MorhSultan) May 31, 2019

Oboy, stories i have read about fake pastors and prophet scamming and having canal knowledge about their female members is alarming. What have we become? These guys take advantage of our ladies cos most of them are very vulnerable. 😓😓😓#COZA — Daberechi Ugoji (@DaberechiUgoji) May 31, 2019

Stop defending wrong conducts by pastors all in the name of "nobody is perfect" or "touch not my anointed". Every believer is anointed. Let him clear the air or apologise if gultiy #Coza — iFollowBack👑 (@matthewajah) May 31, 2019

You people defending the #COZA pastor,shouldn’t you be more concerned about what dey re doin with your tithe nd offering money.🤷‍♂️

1’ hiring sexual security

2’ buying church workers iphone x

3’ paying for hotel bills for intense prayer/mekwe sessions pic.twitter.com/cpVBtsvbKY — why are u running? 🍥 (@DjeEVUHL) May 31, 2019

No matter how glaring the wrongs of pastors/god of men, we find a way to justify it. D most annoying Line of defense is: "only Christians drag their leaders publicly". Even if others allow it slide, should pple who are Christ like do same?This isn't why Jesus died. Sad#COZA — oj journey (@JohnOnyema15) May 31, 2019

#COZA my advice to men whether Pastor or not so far you have a dream to build a name just be wary of these females, they will be the one to come seduce you, throw advances and still blow the whistle against you…..never woo any lady working under you. — Taurusuan Joe (@johnadewale16) May 31, 2019

#TimiDakolo Vs #COZA

I don't know the true story or whatever that has happened, but from the few stuffs I've read on different information medium, I can boldly say Nigerians are blinded by RELIGION.

I'm not here to prosecute or defend anyone.

I've said my own. — Ezekiel Tams (@MisterTamz) May 31, 2019