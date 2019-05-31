A Nigerian lady has alleged that Bishop Emmanuel Esezobor Of Fire House in Abuja asked wanted to sleep with him for N300,000.

Concise News understands that this is coming less than a day after singer Timi Dakolo accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of sleeping with his church members.

According to the lady who shared the story on Twitter, he met Bishop Emmanuel on a flight back from London when she was still a student in 2014.

She said the clergyman took his number and then later called her up, demanding for sex and asking her to “pee” on him.

This, she said, the pastor, was willing to pay her N300,000 but she declined the offer with the pastor asking him to get him someone else.

Read the tread on Twitter below:

Still not sure why youths go to this Coza church..

Still not sure why youths go to this Coza church..

The first and last time I went there, the pastor asked the congregation (who are majorly young people) to pledge at least $100 for special prayers. Then they separated the pledgers according to the amount they were pledging.

So those who pledged above a thousand dollars got the most prayers that day.

And the ones that didn't come out to pledge anything because they couldn't afford such foreign currencies in this economy were left to stand and watch while others bought their blessings.

Since we are on the topic of predatory pastors.. I should finally talk about my experience with a famous Abuja pastor whose billboards are scattered all over the capital.

His name is Bishop Emmanuel and this is a picture of him, this is how his church members welcome him. pic.twitter.com/xqlH5woMyL — Goddess (@ThirdEyeWitch) May 30, 2019

I met him on a flight from UK, I’d just graduated and was returning to resume law school, he said he was a bishop, asked for my number.. I did not see a problem in giving a ‘man of God’ my contact.

He would occasionally check on me and form all these innocent pastoral concern.

I told him I’m not into that kinda shit so I’m not going to come see him.

Next thing he's asking if I know any fine girls like me in law school that would be into it so I can introduce them to him. I told him no and blocked his number after that.