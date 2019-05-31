Pastor-Bishop-Emmanuel-Esezobor-
Bishop Emmanuel Esezobor. Credit: Twitter/ThirdEyeWitch

A Nigerian lady has alleged that Bishop Emmanuel Esezobor Of Fire House in Abuja asked wanted to sleep with him for N300,000.

Concise News understands that this is coming less than a day after singer Timi Dakolo accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of sleeping with his church members.

According to the lady who shared the story on Twitter, he met Bishop Emmanuel on a flight back from London when she was still a student in 2014.

She said the clergyman took his number and then later called her up, demanding for sex and asking her to “pee” on him.

This, she said, the pastor, was willing to pay her N300,000 but she declined the offer with the pastor asking him to get him someone else.

Read the tread on Twitter below:

 