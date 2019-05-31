Nollywood actress Shan George has slammed Ned Nwoko who is the husband to another actress Regina Daniels.

Concise News reports that Regina Daniels recently got married to the Delta State politician with the initiation into womanhood done also.

The development has caused a stir among Nigerians with many claiming Ned Nwoko, 59, is too old to marry the youngster.

While reacting to this, Shan George in a post on her social media handle alleged that Ned has not done anything with his life.

She further described the politician as shameless and disgusting for initiating Regina Daniels into womanhood.

“Senator Ned Nwoko is an ugly sad little prick, with all his so-called billions, aside [from] sleeping with some greedy actresses and buying them cars, or marrying little children all over the place, who him epp?” she wrote.

“Is there a free well-equipped children’s hospital in his own village built by him? Or a free primary/secondary school for all children of his village?

“Or free care home for d aged widows in his village? I mean only in his village, at least he can afford it.

“I’ve never seen an adult so disgusting and shameless. Wicked enough to put a lil child-like Regina in a traditional cult of ‘don’t ever cheat on me’. His place in hell will sure be d hottest. (Well, this is just my opinion) Shan George.”