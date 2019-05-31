Ramadan: Muslim Association Charges Believers To Maintain Best Quality

As Ramadan winds down, the Lagos State University Muslim Engineering Graduates Association (LASUMEGA) in conjunction with the Muslim Community, Epe Campus has enjoined believers to maintain the best quality at all times, Concise News reports.

This charge was made by the President of LASUMEGA, Alhaji Adewale Jawando at the LASUMEGA Special Lecture/Iftar session. Alhaji Jawando stressed that Muslims need to strive to be the best in everything they do.

Speaking at the Lagos State University (LASU), Epe Campus University Mosque on Thursday, Alhaji Jawando also noted that three things are required to succeed. He identifies the things as; belief in one’s idea, a show of enough sincerity in one’s idea and willingness to sacrifice for that idea.

The Engineer adds that seeing the attainment of success is in two folds – the success of this world and the success of the hereafter. According to him, one does not hinder the other. He emphasized that achieving the two is key while noting that the success of the mundane life is not the ultimate goal. He, therefore, urged the students who are present at the programme to study hard in order to attain First Class or at least graduate with a Second Class Upper grade.

Furthermore, the Guest Speaker, Ustadh Ismail Miftahudeen, dissecting the topic, ‘Fiqhul Ummah’ advised everyone to be the best amongst humanity by enjoining people to do good deeds and forbid evil.

“This is the main principle for a community to be peaceful and prosperous. This could easily be achieved in three basic steps: Reformation of self, family and the community at large,” Ustadh Miftahudeen says.

As well, the speaker encourages Muslims to dwell more on what unites them rather than otherwise. This, in order to “be impactful on any community in which they find themselves.”

The session cum reunion featured a chat by LASUMEGA helmsman, Alhaji Jawando with the Muslim students (Engineering/Agriculture) on areas of synergy and support.

See photos from the programme below: