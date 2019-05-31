PENGASSAN President, Francis Johnson, Passes On

The President, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Francis Johnson, has reportedly died.

It was learnt that Johnson died in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased, who became President of the union in 2014, was said to have passed on after an ailment.

The Punch reports that the General Secretary of PENGASSAN, Okugbawa Lumumba, confirmed the development on the telephone.

Lumumba said members of the union were on their way to pay a condolence visit to the family, adding that a statement would be issued later.