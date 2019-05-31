Oyo State Government Bans NURTW

The Oyo State Government on Friday prohibited the activities of the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The action was taken by the government after alleged security breaches and factional clashes of the union members in some areas of Ibadan, the state capital.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Bisi Ilaka, told journalists at a Press conference in the Governor’s Office that the union’s activities have ceased forthwith.

Ilaka urged the people of the state to go about their lawful businesses.

Concise News learnt that six NURTW members were arrested by the police in Oyo State for disturbances at motor parks between Wednesday and Thursday.